MARSHFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in a Plymouth County town are investigating after needles were reportedly found in Halloween candy.
Marshfield Police reported on Facebook two packages of Twizzlers Twists, that were received Wednesday night in the Brant Rock area of town, had sewing needles inside the candy.
Residents are being advised to inspect all other candy and throw out Twizzlers.
The case remain under investigation.
