Police in Palmer responding to report of accident on Wilbraham Street.

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are responding to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Wilbraham Street.
While details remain limited at this time, police officials tell us that they were called to 347 Wilbraham Street for a report of an accident.
Officials have not stated if any part of Wilbraham Street has been blocked off.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.