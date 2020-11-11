(WGGB/WSHM) -- Overnight car break-ins have police in several communities on the lookout.
Western Mass News is digging deeper on a story we first brought you earlier this week.
New information shows a large portion of western Massachusetts has now been targeted.
Four communities have been targeted, with two of them right on the Connecticut border.
Police said the break-ins all had one thing in common: the cars were all unlocked.
“This is the third night that we’ve had people in our community committing these crimes,” said Southwick Police Chief Kevin Bishop.
Bishop said his officers on-duty spent the whole day following up on car break-ins and his town isn’t the only one.
Western Mass News found that unlocked cars in Agawam, West Springfield, and Westfield have all also been targeted.
Agawam had at least five break-ins overnight and one car stolen.
West Springfield had ten break-ins this week with three stolen cars and Westfield is investigating at least five break-ins as of Wednesday morning.
Southwick has at least four, plus some being a new kind of theft, according to Bishop.
“Two of our businesses that had left outside equipment - one was a snow blower. I believe the second was a generator,” Bishop noted.
Jim Laudato of Agawam added, “Back then, it was very safe to leave your door unlocked.”
Laudato lives in Agawam in the neighborhood where a car was stolen overnight. He said one of his cars was ransacked.
“They went through there and took some valuables out,” Laudato said.
It’s a problem the Westfield Police Department has been tracking since March 19.
In that time, more than 70 car break-ins have been reported along with ten stolen cars which, in many cases, owners left unlocked with the key fobs inside.
Officials with the department told Western Mass News they believe the thefts are coming from Connecticut.
Back in Southwick, the chief hopes the staggering numbers of break-ins in western Massachusetts sends a message to lock your car.
“If it’s open, they’re in it,” Bishop said.
Laudato still has his car, minus a few valuables, but he said his mindset has changed.
“We’re gonna go get some cameras and put them out around the house. They’re pretty cheap and you can get plenty of them and get better security, so you can maybe prosecute some of these people if you catch them,” Laudato added.
The police departments told us that for the most part, they aren't targeting a specific type of car, though in West Springfield, we’re told the more affluent neighborhoods saw the break-ins.
Generally, police said if you leave your car unlocked, it could be targeted and if you leave the keys inside, it could be gone.
