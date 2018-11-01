HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Holyoke and Chicopee are investigating a string of armed convenience store robberies.
Investigators believe the two suspects are armed and dangerous.
The employee at a Dwight Street Dairy Market said that the suspects didn't even run out of the store when they were done robbing it. She said they walked out, as if they hadn't just pointed a gun in her face.
"Last Thursday, two individuals decided to walk in here," Luc Ramirez said.
Ramirez told Western Mass News the Dairy Market, where she works, has been robbed twice in the last week.
"The owner was sitting right here...I think the gun was already in their hands and they pointed it at him and demanded money," Ramirez explained.
This past Tuesday, Ramirez said that the suspects came back when she was behind the counter and brandished a gun.
"They demanded the money from me. One of them, I remember this, told the other to shoot me four times, shoot her shoot her 'cuz she's going to pull the panic button or she's going to call the police," Ramirez noted.
When the suspects came behind the counter, Ramierez thought her life was over.
"When he walked in here, I felt so scared, I felt my soul left my body, and I was about to really two seconds to pass out and I prayed in my mind. I pray to the Lord, 'please don't let it happen' because I have grandchildren, great-grandchildren," Ramirez added.
However, the suspects left without harming Ramirez.
In addition to the two robberies on Dwight Street, there was another on Maple Street on Halloween night.
Chicopee Police said that these two suspects are wanted in their city too.
"The suspects involved in the armed robbery from the Shell station are believed to be the same suspects involved in the two incidents in Holyoke. Police put out pictures for the robbery and Holyoke, our Facebook page hoping that someone can identify them," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.
Ramirez said, "This is not the easy way to get money. It's not worth it. There could be a moment that that gun can boom and hurt somebody."
Again, these two suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
If you recognize them, you’re asked to call Holyoke or Chicopee Police.
