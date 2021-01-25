PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities in two Berkshire County communities are investigating several robberies within the last couple days.
Pittsfield Police Lt. John Soules said that there have been five separate robberies at five separate convenience stores in Pittsfield and Lenox since Sunday afternoon.
Investigators believe that the robberies have all be done by the same suspect, who alleges that he has a weapon while demanding money, but no weapon is shown.
Soules noted that Pittsfield Police are increasing patrols because of the incidents and they are asking area businesses and employees to be aware of suspicious people around or inside their business. They are also urging businesses to make sure alarms or video surveillance systems are working properly.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700 or 911 if it's an emergency.
