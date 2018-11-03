Police in West Springfield looking to identify liquor store thief.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole from a liquor store on Riverdale Street.
Officials say that the suspect may be from Connecticut, and is a frequent shopper at the liquor store.
No immediate details were disclosed about what the suspect managed to steal.
If you have any information, you are urged to call 413-263-3210, extension 229.
