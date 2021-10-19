GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A bomb threat was reported at the offices of Greenfield Community Energy and Technology (GCET) Tuesday morning.
Greenfield Police said that emergency crews were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. today.
"Upon investigation, we learned that this threat was part of threats received across the nation and not that just of GCET," police explained.
The offices were searched out of an abundance of caution and were deemed safe.
