SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An accident that killed a motorcyclist in Springfield Thursday night is under investigation.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said a male motorcyclist and a car collided on the 800 block of Parker Street around 6 p.m.
Walsh noted the driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene.
The area was blocked off for several hours while the Springfield Police traffic bureau investigated, but it has since reopened.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
