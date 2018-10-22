Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State and local police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in Greenfield Monday night.
According to Greenfield Police, the pedestrian was hit by a car on Elm Street just after 7 p.m.
State Police confirmed with Western Mass News just after 10 p.m. that the pedestrian died as a result of the crash.
Police have blocked off Elm Street to Conway and Federick Street while they continue their investigation.
Detectives and an accident reconstruction team with State Police have also assisted in the investigation.
No word yet on when the area will be reopened.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story with the latest information on-air and online.
