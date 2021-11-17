HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Police Officers responded to reports of a gun battle in the area of Dwight and Oak Streets that left one man in the hospital Tuesday evening.
Holyoke Police told Western Mass News that they were sent to the area around 4:50 p.m. after they received calls about shots fired in the area.
Upon arrival, police said that they discovered several spent casings and evidence that numerous residential buildings and motor vehicles had been struck by gunfire.
Holyoke Police told us that this damage indicated that a gun battle had occurred.
Holyoke Police Dispatch advised officers on the scene that a shooting victim had entered the Holyoke Medical Center.
Police told Western Mass News that the victim was listed in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413)322-6900 or use the anonymous messaging system Text A Tip.
