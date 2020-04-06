SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating an early morning robbery at a Pride gas station.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to 1211 East Columbus Avenue around 4:40 a.m. today.
"A suspect implied to the clerk that he had a weapon and got away with some cigarettes," Walsh explained.
There are no reports of any injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
