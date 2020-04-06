SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating an early morning robbery at a Pride gas station.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to 1211 East Columbus Avenue around 4:40 a.m. today.

"A suspect implied to the clerk that he had a weapon and got away with some cigarettes," Walsh explained.

There are no reports of any injuries. 

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

