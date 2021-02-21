MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a shooting at Monson's Magic Lantern, a bar located on Route 20.
The Monson Police Department told Western Mass News the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday and was first brought to their attention earlier this afternoon by those who witnessed this incident.
Officials added that bar management is not cooperating with the police.
The Mass. State Police Detective Unit is currently assisting with the investigation.
There is no word at this time on any reported injuries.
Anyone who may know further information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Monson Police Department at (413) 267-5136.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
