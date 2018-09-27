SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's been a busy night in Springfield where now police are actively investigating a shooting on Norfolk Street.
Springfield Police say a gunshot victim was found after officers responded to a shotspotter activation on Norfolk Street around 10:10 p.m.
Further information could not be provided at this time.
Just minutes away from the shooting is where Springfield firefighters are on-scene of a house fire on Bristol Street.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest on this story on-air and online.
