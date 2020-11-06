SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News spoke to Springfield Police Department's spokesperson Ryan Walsh after crews pulled multiple cars out of Watershops Pond.
Walsh explained what happens next both with the cars and the project that led to the discovery.
Crews fished out seven cars and a gun from Watershops Pond in Springfield Wednesday, and police said they likely weren’t new.
"The cars have been in there for a while," he explained. "I mean, the last time the pond was drained was 1995-96, so nothing was recent."
Walsh told Western Mass News the odds of these cars connected with their original owners are low since many of the cars have probably been there for years.
"They're so old they, kind of, have to contact the RMV to find some of the information," he added. "At this point, it doesn’t look like they were connected to any crime."
He also said tracing the gun that was found back to its original owner will be tough, too.
"Unless it was fired or there's some ballistics that comes back, any, sort of, fingerprints or anything like that, would be wiped off to be able to determine if it's connected to any, type of, crime or not," Walsh explained.
Crews recovered these cars after draining the water for a planned project to restore the pond's dam and prevent flooding in the south end of the city.
In total, the project will take about two years.
A Western Mass News crew was out at the pond on Friday, which has already been significantly drained, and there’s still an old car buried in the mud.
The crew saw old glass bottles and debris left after the draining. For now, police are assessing the status of the cars before figuring out if they have owners.
"If any car comes back stolen, and they can connect the owner, they will, but at this point, they’re so old it’s likely that insurance would have been paid out on them already," he noted. "If there was any, sort of, personal memorabilia, it’s probably just so deteriorated, wet and old that it probably wouldn't be worth salvaging at this point.
