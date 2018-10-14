PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are investigating a three-car accident that occurred on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Palmer near Mile Marker 59.
Sgt. Kennedy of the Charlton State Police barracks tells us that a total of four people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Three of the people involved were transported to Baystate Medical Center. and the other individual was transported to Baystate Wing Hospital.
Officials from Wilbraham, Brimfield, and Palmer were called in for assistance.
No word yet on what caused the accident to occur or which lanes were blocked.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.