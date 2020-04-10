NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Mass State Police Troopers are now investigating after a young Springfield male was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-91 going southbound.
Police arrived on the scene after receiving reports of the crash around 10:36 p.m. Friday.
One lane was closed due to the accident, police said, at the 21.8-mile marker.
The juvenile was operating a 2007 Toyota Camry when he left the roadway and went through the guardrail and down an embankment.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the driver was the only individual in the Toyota.
The crash continues to remain under investigation by the Mass State Police along with the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and the Hampshire/Franklin County State Police Detective Unit.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.