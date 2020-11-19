SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are now looking into claims by a local landlord that she found hundreds of meals dumped in a private dumpster over the course of several weeks.

Those meals had Springfield Public School labels on them and were intended to feed families in need.

This food wasn’t in to-go bags, so school officials were confident they aren't being dumped by a family who received a meal from a pick-up site.

The landlord who owns the dumpster said she just wants the food to stop being wasted.

"The outrage of the waste of food in times of need like this," said Jill Johnson.

Johnson said she’s heard from dozens of people after sharing what she discovered in her building’s private dumpster.

Johnson, who didn’t want to appear on-camera, showed Western Mass News pictures of boxes and boxes of bulk-packaged meals from the Springfield Public School district.

Johnson claimed on four separate occasions, someone threw the food in her Indian Orchard dumpster. One of those times, she said, is captured on video.

The food had 2021 expiration dates.

Johnson said someone recognized the car.

“We did have somebody come forward that was able to identify the person on the video tentatively. I can’t say, but the police are following up to make sure,” Johnson explained.

Springfield Police said they also saw our story and wanted to get to the bottom of the situation.

“When you see that, it’s the police’s responsibility to go and at least speak to the victim and attempt to identify the person responsible,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

Walsh said the department has been cracking down on illegal dumping and has cameras set up across the city.

“The fine can range anywhere from $100 to $1,000,” Walsh added.

Johnson said her primary concern is making sure valuable food and resources don’t end up in the garbage.

“I’m sure there’s seniors that are stuck at home. There could be homeless people that could use these meals. Can we reallocate them?” Johnson noted.

It’s a sentiment the police can get behind.

“There’s always someone in need, so before you try to dispose of it yourself, seek out any alternative options,” Walsh said.

We reached out to the Springfield Public School district to see if they have received any tips as to where on the chain of distribution the food is getting thrown out.