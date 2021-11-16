HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some parents in Holyoke were waiting with their students at the bus stop this morning for almost an hour longer than usual. It turned out that multiple school buses had been hit by catalytic converter thieves overnight. Now, police are looking for the people who committed the crime.
Holyoke Police told us they are looking for suspects who stole catalytic converters off of 12 minibuses that are used for Holyoke Public Schools. The crime caused a delay for nearly 200 students this morning.
Early Tuesday morning, Holyoke school officials alerted parents that some busses would be more than an hour later than normal for pick-up because about 12 of their busses were deemed unoperational.
"Approximately at 2:15 this morning, the Holyoke Police Department was contacted that there were suspicious individuals over at the Durham School Services parking lot,” said Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty.
Police responded to the parking lot of Durham School Services, which is the company that operates buses for Holyoke Public Schools. When they arrived, they said the suspects drove through the closed gate with stolen catalytic converters.
"Officers were on foot at that time and were unable to get pursuit of the vehicle. Right now, detectives are getting in contact with the employer, looking over camera footage, and any other trace evidence that could be left behind,” Moriarty added.
Police told Western Mass News that catalytic converters were stolen off multiple minibuses used to transport students that require specialized transportation from different Holyoke Public Schools. This left about 186 students waiting for their bus.
"Your vehicle is shot. It's not going anywhere,” Moriarty noted.
Worcester Public Schools has allowed Durham School Services to borrow multiple minibuses to be used for Holyoke.
School officials told Western Mass News that all students were in class by 10:30 a.m. and were served breakfast once they arrived. Any student arriving late because of this incident were not marked as tardy and Tuesday afternoon, there was only one bus delay for drop-off.
Holyoke police officers said they are actively looking for suspects and working with other departments to see if there’s any connection to other similar crimes in western Massachusetts.
"This is, as you well know, a rampant problem, not only in our city, but the state itself and possibly nationwide. Holyoke itself, at minimum, we've received up to 30 different reports of catalytic converters being stolen, so this isn't anything new to us,” Moriarty explained.
School officials said that new catalytic converters have been ordered for the busses and they should be repaired relatively soon. As for Wednesday, they expect things to run on schedule.
