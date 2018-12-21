EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation is underway following an incident at an Easthampton home.
Easthampton Police Chief Robert Alberti said that around 9:30 a.m. Friday, police were called to Treehouse Circle for a report of an unresponsive female child.
When crews arrived, medical aid was rendered and the child was transported by Northampton Fire to Cooley Dickinson Hospital.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, told Western Mass News that Easthampton Police and troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office "are investigating an incident involving a young child."
Other details are extremely limited right now.
Our crew on-scene spoke to a man who lives up off nearby Button Road and he said that multiple police cruisers and ambulances came zooming down the road, ending at that Treehouse Circle building.
Since our crew got there Friday morning, we have seen a number of detectives go into the home, carrying in orange boxes, as they continue to investigate.
Neighbors we spoke to said seeing the large police presence today has them concerned.
Hannah Carrier Morgan told Western Mass News that around 930 a.m., her street was flooded with sirens and flashing lights.
"I looked out and I saw what looked like 10 police cars. There were a lot of police cars and an ambulance...but when I looked over and saw what house it was, I was very worried, very worried," Morgan noted.
Morgan continued, "and I don’t know what happened because no one is really saying, but I know it’s not good. To have that big of a police presence is not good...and detectives. I saw them leaving the house with bags of stuff."
Police remained on-scene well into the afternoon.
Morgan said she saw officers carrying boxes and bags in and out of the house.
"One guy came out with a bag. It looked like an evidence bag and he put it in his car. It was a white bag and it had tape on it," Morgan explained.
Morgan said the people who live here are very quiet and removed, which is rare for this is close-knit neighborhood.
"I can tell you the three people that live over there, what’s going on with them. I can tell you who lives across the street. I can tell you who lives in the other big house. I know everybody pretty much here, except I did not know those people and I used to walk by there all the time. I would never see any kids outside playing. Really, I didn’t see much going on," Morgan added.
The property manager for the buildings did come up to us and said they are supporting the family who lives here during this tragedy.
Alberti noted that the case remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
