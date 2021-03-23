BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What looked like bags of litter on the side of the road in Brimfield revealed a gruesome discovery. Police said inside were dead farm animals, dumped on Sunday and Monday of this week.
Now, they need your help finding the suspect.
“When we drove by, we saw it there Sunday and then again on Monday, we saw two more bags,” said one Brimfield resident who didn’t want to show her face on-camera.
That resident told Western Mass News she noticed law enforcement investigating black plastic bags dumped on the side of Monson road. At the time, she didn’t know what was inside.
“It was horrible to find out what happened,” the resident added.
Brimfield Police said three bags full of dead farm animals have been dumped over the last two days. They said the first was dumped Sunday morning. The next two appeared sometime after 1 p.m. on Monday.
There are more than 20 dead animals in total, including:
- 1 adult Silkie chicken
- 1 Longhorn chicken
- 1 Guinea hen
- 8 baby chickens
- 5 pigeons,
- 3 roosters,
- 1 brown two-month-old goat
- 1 goat with black head and white body roughly a month to two-months-old
“Very sad and very disappointed in the person who did this or people who did it because if they would have just put those live animals in a box, anything…All of us, we would’ve taken every single one of them at any of these houses and found somewhere for them to go,” the resident noted.
Down around the corner, there is a number of houses, but in this particular area - where residents told us they saw the black plastic bags dumped - there aren’t a lot of houses around and it’s a lot more wooded.
“At times, we do find people dump their trash here,” the resident said.
What else police said was inside the illegally dumped bags only prompts more questions. Police said chicken feed bags were found inside, deliberately cut open. Also, a piece of twine and a broken coconut were found.
“Obviously, this person is someone who, at one point, was feeding these animals or taking care of these animals,” said Brimfield Police Lt. William Beaudry
Brimfield Police said animal cruelty charges could come out of this case, in addition to illegal dumping. They said local farm owners frequently communicate with each other about owning different types of animals.
“They know what they have on their property, so that’s why we were specific,” Beaudry added.
Residents said this is especially upsetting for a community that prides itself on maintaining backyard farms with animals they see as pets.
“A lot of people do have animals. Everyone probably has animals, chickens mainly. There’s a bunch of people with cows, goats all over everywhere in Brimfield…Anybody would’ve taken any of those animals,” the resident said.
If you know anything about the dumped animals, Brimfield Police are asking you contact their animal control officer by email or call the direct line at (413) 245-3442.
