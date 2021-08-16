SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after a homicide in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to Baldwin Street around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11 for a report of a person down.
Officers arrived and found a woman suffering from several stab wounds. First aid was immediately provided, but the woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
