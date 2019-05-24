SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was hospitalized following an overnight shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around midnight Friday, a man arrived at Baystate Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim reportedly told investigators that he was shot on the 900 block of State Street earlier in the night.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.