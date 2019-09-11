Police investigating after hundreds of tires were illegally dumped at Westfield business.

(courtesy Westfield Police Department)

 Andrew Masse

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after hundreds of tires were illegally dumped at a local business on two separate occasions.

According to Westfield Police officials, two individuals in a Uhaul truck discarded approximately 300 tires at Salt City Inc. on Union Street.

We're told the tires were dumped sometime on July 29 and August 2.

Anyone with any information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Dickinson via email at s.dickinson@cityofwestfield.org.

