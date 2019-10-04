NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local and state officials are investigating after a man was found dead in the woods in Northampton.
Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper said that around 8:45 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the area behind 126 West Street and along the river for a report of an unresponsive man in a tent.
Emergency crews arrived and it was found that the 45-year-old man had died.
Kasper noted that while the cause of death has not yet been determined, "the death does not appear to be suspicious."
The incident remains under investigation.
