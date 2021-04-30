NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation is underway after someone was seen walking and bleeding along a Northampton street.
Northampton Police said that they were called to the area of 386 Pleasant Street around 1 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering injuries that police explained were consistent with multiple knife wounds.
The area was secured and police tried to find a suspect. No arrest has been made.
The victim is reportedly not cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing. However, police did note that there is not an active threat to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.