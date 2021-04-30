Northampton police generic

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation is underway after someone was seen walking and bleeding along a Northampton street.

Northampton Police said that they were called to the area of 386 Pleasant Street around 1 p.m. Friday.  When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering injuries that police explained were consistent with multiple knife wounds.

The area was secured and police tried to find a suspect.  No arrest has been made.

The victim is reportedly not cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing.  However, police did note that there is not an active threat to the community.

