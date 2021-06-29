HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating following a stabbing Monday night in Holyoke.
Holyoke Police Capt. Matt Moriarty said that officers responded to Holyoke Medical Center around 6:20 p.m. yesterday after the facility called and told them a stabbing victim has just arrived.
When police arrived, they found that the victim, who is a male in his 50s, was suffering from multiple stab wounds. The incident reportedly took place on the area of 170 Sargeant Street and the victim told investigators that he had been "jumped" by four young males.
The victim is expected to survive.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and type SOLVE and your message, as well as including that the tip is for Holyoke.
