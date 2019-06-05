SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It has been reported that an adult male was shot on Franklin Street in Springfield.
There was a heavy police presence that was underway in the Springfield neighborhood.
The call came in around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of Franklin St.
He was transported to Baystate Medical Center.
Our crew at the scene reports that several police cruisers are in the area, as well as police tape cordoning off the area.
Additional information from Springfield Police is not immediately available.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.
