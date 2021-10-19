SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after a man's body was recovered from the Mill River in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 500 block of Hancock Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
"There are no indications of suspicious activity in the preliminary investigation," Walsh explained, adding that the Springfield Police detective bureau is conducting the investigation as an unattended death.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
