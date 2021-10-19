Springfield police door generic

(Western Mass News file photo) 

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after a man's body was recovered from the Mill River in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 500 block of Hancock Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"There are no indications of suspicious activity in the preliminary investigation," Walsh explained, adding that the Springfield Police detective bureau is conducting the investigation as an unattended death.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.