EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Easthampton confirm that a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle.
Our Western Mass News Crew spotted several police vehicles in the area of Brook Street.
Officials told us the victim was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the seriousness of their injuries.
Police are still on scene investigating the crash.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
