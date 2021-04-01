HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after a person trespassing on railroad tracks came in to contact with an Amtrak train.
Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams said that the Amtrak Valley Flyer train was traveling between New Haven and Greenfield when the incident occurred around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in Holyoke.
No injuries were reported to the three passengers on-board or crew members.
Amtrak Police are working with Holyoke Police on the investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
