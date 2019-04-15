SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating after four people were stabbed overnight in Springfield.
The incidents occurred around 2 a.m. Monday when police were called to the area of the Le Souk restaurant on Worthington Street.
Officials told Western Mass News as people were getting out of the bar, the commotion happened.
Details are still very limited at this time, but we can confirm that four people were stabbed and as of right now, police are still looking for one suspect.
The stabbings happened in multiple areas.
One was in the parking garage surrounding the restaurant and other stabbings happened around Main and Worthington Street.
According to Springfield Police, those victims are not cooperating at this timem but their injuries are non-life threatening.
Police told us that they were already looking into surveillance footage from the bar and the federal building that's located in that area.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.