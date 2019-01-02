HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating after several shell casings were found on a Holyoke street.
Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told Western Mass News that around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, police received a call from a janitor at the Lawrence School on Maple Street and reported hearing gunshots in the area.
Officers arrived on-scene and began to investigate when about 10 minutes later, a call came in reporting that a car had sustained damage on Sargeant Street.
Lawrence School was locked down for a time as a precaution.
Albert noted that police recovered multiple gunshot shells from the area of 131 Sargeant Street.
No injuries have been reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 536-6431.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.