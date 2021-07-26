HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating following two incidents at one Holyoke residence over the weekend.
Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that officers were called to a Homestead Avenue residence shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday for a report of an explosion. When crews arrived, they found the remnants of a Molotov cocktail on the driveway.
Members of the department's criminal investigations bureau were called to the scene and they cleared the area around 3 a.m.
Moriarty added that approximately an hour later, officers were called back to that same Homestead Avenue location for a report of shots fired. Police arrived and found several shell casings and that the residence was the scene of a drive-by shooting.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Holyoke Police criminal investigations bureau at (413) 322-6900 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE, included that it's for Holyoke, and your tip.
