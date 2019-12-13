SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating after shots were fired in a Springfield neighborhood.
Springfield Police were called to the area of Waverly Street shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded following a ShotSpotter activation.
When investigators arrived, they found an unoccupied car that had been struck by gunfire.
Our crew on-scene reported seeing several evidence markers in the roadway and the area was blocked off for a time by police cruisers.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.