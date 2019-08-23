Police investigating after two homes on Hawthorne St. in Springfield were struck by gunfire.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate after locating shell casings on Hawthorne Street Wednesday night.
According to Springfield Police officials, officers were called to 33 Hawthorne Street around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a shot spotter activation.
Police officials arrived, but did not locate any gunshot victims.
However, we're told that two houses on Hawthorne Street had been struck by gunfire and several shell casings were also located.
At this time, police do not have any suspects in custody.
This incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department Detectives Unit.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department by using their Text-A-Tip service.
