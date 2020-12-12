Police responded to reports of a shooting on Sargeant and Walnut Street late Saturday afternoon.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating after two gunshot victims were found on Sargeant Street and Walnut Street in Holyoke.

Officials said the streets were blocked off this afternoon as they investigated the area, but both have since reopened.

No word on the condition of the victims.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

