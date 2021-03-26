SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after two people were shot in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Quincy Street around 8:25 p.m. Friday.
One gunshot victim was transported by private vehicle to Springfield Police headquarters on Pearl Street, then taken to Baystate Medical Center.
A second victim was also taken to Baystate Medical Center.
Walsh added that both adult male victims are suffering from serious injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or "Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and type SOLVE and your tip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.