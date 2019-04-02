SPRINGIFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a woman was hit by a car near the intersection of Newbury and Woodmont Streets around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.
That person was taken to Baystate Medical Center with what were described as serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
