SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman is dead after being struck by a train Monday afternoon.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said around 3:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to a report of a woman struck by a train in the area of Clinton Street and Wason Avenue.
Officers arrived on-scene and found that woman. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center with what were she was pronounced dead.
Amtrak noted that their Vermonter train #56 was on its way from Washington D.C. to St. Albans, VT when it "came into contact" with a person trespassing on the tracks.
No injuries were reported to the 87 passengers or the crew members on-board.
That train has been delayed for about one hour.
Walsh added that the incident remains under investigation by Springfield and Amtrak Police.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
