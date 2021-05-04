Spring Street Springfield incident 050421

Western Mass News photo

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating an afternoon shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that a shots fired call was received around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrived and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.  He was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

Our crew on-scene reported seeing 11 evidence markers in the roadway.

Part of Spring Street is currently closed.

Walsh noted that detectives continue to investigate the incident and are interviewing witnesses.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.