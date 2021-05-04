SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating an afternoon shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that a shots fired call was received around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers arrived and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
Our crew on-scene reported seeing 11 evidence markers in the roadway.
Part of Spring Street is currently closed.
Walsh noted that detectives continue to investigate the incident and are interviewing witnesses.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
