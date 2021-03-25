SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating following an afternoon shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to the 100 block of Dartmouth Street for a ShotSpotter activation around 3:50 p.m. Thursday.
A short time later, officers learned that an adult male arrived at Baystate Medical Center, suffering non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.
The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.
