SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating an afternoon shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to the corner of Federal and Worthington Streets around 3:35 p.m. Thursday for a ShotSpotter activation.
One gunshot victim has been transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
