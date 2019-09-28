GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating an alleged assault that occurred at Bard College in Great Barrington.
This assault happened at the Simon's Rock campus on Friday afternoon.
Police received a call about the incident at 2 p.m. that a student was assaulted in a wooded area on campus.
The victim was transported to the Berkshire Medical Center and treated for minor injuries before being released.
The incident is currently being investigated by the Great Barrington Police Department, Simon's Rock Campus Safety, and the Berkshire State Police Detective Unite.
The Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section and forensic scientists that are assigned by the State Police Crime Lab are also assisting with the investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
