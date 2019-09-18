WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating an apparent suicide that occurred in West Springfield.
West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance said that officers were called to the parking lot of CVS, near Elm Street and Southworth Street, for a gun-related incident around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Investigators noted that the public was never threatened and it was a contained situation.
LaFrance added Wednesday afternoon that the incident is being investigated as an apparent suicide.
The case remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
