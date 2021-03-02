HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a late-morning robbery at a store at the Holyoke Mall.

Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty told Western Mass News that officers were called to Sunglass Hut around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A female suspect reportedly went into the store, brandished a needle, and demanded money. She then fled the area.

Moriarty added that investigators believe that Tuesday's incident involves the same female suspect that police are seeking for another robbery that took place last week at the same store.

No injuries were reported.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.