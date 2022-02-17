WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating an armed robbery in Westfield.
Westfield Police said that a male suspect, armed with a large knife, robbed Cumberland Farms on Main Street around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police aren't sure if Thursday's robbery is related to other recent robberies in West Springfield, but they are investigating the possibility.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Coach with Westfield Police at (413) 642-9388 or via email.
