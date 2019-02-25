CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Chicopee are investigating after an internet deal turned into an armed robbery.
Around 11 a.m. Sunday, police were called to Walnut Street in Chicopee for a reported armed robbery and stabbing, according to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.
The victim reportedly told investigators that he agreed to sell someone a PlayStation after posting it to a sell and trade website.
The suspect pulled onto Walnut Street for the transaction. The victim handed the suspect the gaming console and the victim was then handed a fake bill.
"When the victim said something, the suspect attempted to drive away. The victim then grabbed on to the window jam, and was dragged down the street. At one point, the suspect pulled out a knife, and attempted to stab him," Wilk noted.
The victim grabbed the knife and cut his hand while trying to stop the assault.
The male suspect was last seen driving a blue Honda vehicle with Connecticut license plates.
Anyone with information or video regarding the incident is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740.
Wilk is reminding residents that, for some time, the front parking lot at police headquarters has been offered as a safe location to conduct internet sales or trades and encourages people to perform such transactions there.
