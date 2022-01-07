CUMMINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are searching for suspects who allegedly tried to steal an ATM Friday morning.
Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that police were called to the Old Creamery Co-op on Berkshire Trail in Cummington around 2 a.m.
According to police, a white Ford Econoline van backed up to the ATM with a chain linked to the ATM. The van's engine was reportedly running, but when police got to the scene, nobody was nearby.
An investigation found that the van was reported stolen out of Pittsfield and there were two suspects seen on security video from inside the ATM.
Loisel added that the suspects were not found following a search of the area, but it's believed they fled on Route 9 towards Windsor.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mass. State Police detective unit assigned to the D.A.'s office at (413) 773-3561.
