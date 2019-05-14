EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are conducting an active investigation at an East Longmeadow bank.
East Longmeadow Police Sgt. Steve Manning said that officers were called to the People's United Bank on North Main Street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Details regarding Tuesday's incident are limited at this time, but Manning said that the incident is currently being investigated as an attempted robbery.
That same bank branch was robbed last week, on May 9.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.