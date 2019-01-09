SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating after a serious crash in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, a serious crash involving an ATV and car occurred in the area of Devonshire Road and Denver Street.
The person driving the ATV, identified as an adult male, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Walsh went on to add that the driver was not wearing a helmet when the accident occurred.
No one else was injured during the accident, and the incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit.
Traffic in the area is being detoured.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
